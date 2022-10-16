Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk onto shop floors in coordinated protest

Animal Rebellion protesters poured milk onto shop floors, including at Harrods, Waitrose, and Fortnum & Mason, in a coordinated protest just before noon on Saturday, 15 October.

The group organised the action in stores in London, Manchester, Norwich, and Edinburgh.

Activists said the protest was carried out to call for a transition to a plant-based food system.

“A plant-based future would see a beautiful world for us all, thriving with nature and life,” Skylar Sharples, one of the protesters at Harrods said.

“The steps to properly support farmers in this transition need to begin now.”

