New e-fit of cold case suspect who ‘made extensive efforts to evade arrest’ released

A new e-fit of the prime suspect in the murder of Leah Croucher has been released as detectives try to confirm that he killed the 19-year-old.

Neil Maxwell, a sex offender who killed himself while on the run from police, died in April 2019 – two months after Ms Croucher vanished.

Officers from Thames Valley Police believe he murdered the teenager and “appeared to have made extensive efforts to evade arrest by using false names” and changing his appearance to “avoid being recognised”.

