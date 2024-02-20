Watch: Beer tank explosion sends man flying across floor

Watch the moment a brewer was sent flying across the floor after a beer tank valve exploded.

One of the workers at Back Channel Brewing Co in Minnesota, US, was working on a tank on 23 January when they incident happened.

Footage – which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times – shows the brewer thrown to the ground as a powerful jet of beer hits him straight in the chest.

Uninjured, the drenched man manages to stand up quickly and attempts to stop the liquid from gushing out of the tank.

Back Channel Brewing Co have made the New England IPA available in limited supply and have aptly named it “Blow Back”.