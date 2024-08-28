The Gruffalo’s Child appears on 50p coin in celebration of story’s 20th anniversary

From the deep dark wood, the Gruffalo’s Child has wandered on to her very own 50p coin for the first time, in celebration of the story’s 20th anniversary.

The new collectible follows the Royal Mint’s popular coin which celebrated the world’s most loved woodland monster, The Gruffalo, in 2019.‌

Struck at The Royal Mint’s headquarters in South Wales, the 50 pence piece features an original illustration by Axel Sheffler of the brave Gruffalo’s Child in the wintry setting of the deep dark wood, alongside the quick-thinking little Mouse.

A selection of the coins will feature colour, bringing the characters and story to life on the coin in intricate detail.