‘My bullied daughter went to Turkey for weight loss surgery and now she is dead’

A woman who died after having gastric sleeve surgery at a Turkish clinic travelled abroad for the operation after being bullied about her weight.

Morgan Ribeiro, 20, travelled from London to Turkey for the surgery earlier this month, after struggling with her weight all her life.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (31 January) Ms Ribeiro’s mother, Erin Gibson explained how her daughter had been bullied growing up and was also concerned about her health.

Ms Gibson said: “She was on the NHS waiting list and they said anything up to two years. To an inpatient 20-year-old it was too long.”

Ms Ribeiro had her operation on 6 January, but tragically died seven days later from surgery complications.