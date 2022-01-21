Virginia mother threatens to bring 'every single loaded gun' to school if county enforces mask mandate

A Virginia mother threatened to bring loaded guns to her children's schools if students were required to wear masks.

The mother told the board meeting: "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That's not happening.

"I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to .. I will call ..

"I will see ya'll on Monday."

The Page County Public Schools district said the Page County Sheriff's Office and the Luray Police Department are planning to increase their police presence at area schools on Friday and Monday after the mother's comments.

Sign up to our newsletters.