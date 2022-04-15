Driver disqualified after travelling at 20mph on M1 while trying to reset sat-nav

A woman has been banned from driving for 12 months after dashcam footage showed her cruising along a busy motorway at 20mph while trying to fix her sat-nav.

Thap Quan, 48, was filmed driving slowly in the middle lane of the M1 last August, as other cars swerved to overtake her.

At one point, she even stopped the vehicle to use her mobile phone and call a friend asking for help resetting her sat-nav.

Quan has since been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £450 for her actions.

