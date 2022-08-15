Marjorie Taylor Greene claims white men are ‘bottom of the list’ in corporations

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that white men are "passed over" in the hiring process and for job promotions.

Speaking to 18-year-old college student Daniel Schmidt on his podcast, Piece of Schmidt, the Republican representative claimed that "woke corporations" were being ignored because of "minority quotas."

"They don't hire based on job ability or past experience or even someone's character... it's about identity... and the white male identity is pushed to the bottom of the list," Taylor Greene said.

