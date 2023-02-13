Alex Murdaugh: Moment police arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders

Police bodycam footage shows officers arriving at Alex Murdaugh’s home in Moselle, South Carolina, after his wife and son were fatally shot on 7 June 2021.

The disgraced lawyer - who is accused of the double murder - can be seen distraught in the video as he talks to officers about what he found at the scene.

Murdaugh can also be heard telling police about threats his son had faced over a fatal boat crash.

“My son was in a boat wreck months back, he’s been getting threats,” he says.

“He’s been getting punched, I know that’s what it is.”

Sign up for our newsletters.