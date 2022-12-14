Idaho murders: Unanswered questions four weeks on

Many questions are still left unanswered a month after four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow.

The four students - Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle - were each stabbed multiple times in the early hours of 13 November.

No suspects have been named, no arrests have been made, no weapons have been found, nor has a motive been established, weeks after the incident took place.

