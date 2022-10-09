The Conservative Party would be “wiped out” in a general election if infighting continues, Nadine Dorries has said.

Speaking on Sunday (9 October), the Tory MP spoke of “reflecting on what’s gone wrong” and what the party needs to do to “put things right” with Liz Truss as prime minister.

“We are 30 points behind Labour in the polls and if there was a general election tomorrow, that would probably mean complete wipeout for the Conservative Party,” Ms Dorries said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.