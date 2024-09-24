Nasa astronaut Tracy Dyson landed back on Earth in Kazakhstan on Monday, 23 September, in a Soyuz capsule after travelling 78 million miles in space.

Two Russians, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, also returned in the capsule having spent 374 days aboard the International Space Station, the longest continuous stay there.

The American spent 184 days in space, orbiting the Earth 2,944 times.

Eight astronauts remain on the space station, including Americans Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have remained long past their scheduled return to Earth.