Volodymyr Zelensky mocks Putin during David Letterman interview

Volodymyr Zelensky poked fun at Vladimir Putin during an interview with David Letterman in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president made the gag as he was interviewed by the television host 300ft beneath a subway station in the capital city for the new Netflix special My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which premiered on 12 December.

Mr Zelensky prompted laughs from the audience as he joked about Russia and Nato, making fun of Putin’s labelling of the war as a “special military operation.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.