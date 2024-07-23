Independent TV
Moment truck explodes into huge fireball in New Jersey
A truck exploded into a huge fireball on a highway in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, 22 July, dramatic video shows.
The tractor-trailer driver was killed and the siding was melted off homes close to the road.
According to fire officials, the vehicle was rear-ended by a bus around 9am on the eastbound section of the highway.
It then hit a wall and exploded.
Part of Route 3 was closed after the crash, but two eastbound lanes reopened early Tuesday morning.
