Australian public health chief Dr. Kerry Chant said Covid contact tracing is part of the ‘New World Order’ during a press conference.

Social media has blasted the phrasing ‘New World Order’ which began trending on Twitter with the tech giant flagging the term as part of an ‘unfounded conspiracy theory.’

Dr. Chant said: “We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order…yes it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there.”