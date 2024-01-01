Watch: Spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks as London welcomes 2024

London’s famous skyline has been lit up to ring in 2024 with the capital’s world-renowned fireworks, lights and drone show sending a spectacular message of celebration and unity to the world.

The show, which is organised by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, was the capital’s biggest ever as for the first time ticketholders could enjoy fireworks, lights, and drones alongside each other in one location around the London Eye.

More than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones, 430 lights, and a varied soundtrack of songs and voice-over clips welcomed in the new year in the capital on Sunday night.