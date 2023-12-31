Severe gales likely to cause disruption to New Year’s Eve events and travel

New Year’s Eve revellers have been urged to pack a rain jacket when they see in 2024, as heavy gusts of wind are anticipated across the UK.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve.

Gusts of 50-55mph are likely across wide areas, with potential for gusts of 65-75mph for the most exposed coasts and hills on the southern coast of England and in South Wales.

The warning is in place until 12am on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, forecasters said.