The New York City Police Department has shared footage of firefighters using rope to rescue three residents dangling out of windows from a burning apartment building in Harlem.

One person died and 17 others were injured - four critically - in the incident on Friday 23 February.

The fire broke out at around 2:15pm at the six-storey building located at St. Nicholas Place near 149th Street.

“Pilots from the aviation unit helped direct firefighters to victims dangling from windows as firefighters made daring rope rescues,” the NYPD’s account wrote, sharing the footage on social media.

The technique is one the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) says is necessary only once or twice a year, according to CBS News.