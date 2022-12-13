Massive fire rages at NYPD warehouse on Brooklyn waterfront

Smoke billowed across the Brooklyn waterfront after a major fire engulfed an NYPD warehouse on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze - at what is believed to be an impound lot and evidence storage building in Red Hook - is not yet known.

Reports from NBC New York suggest FDNY were using boats as part of its firefighting effort, which was attended by over 100 firefighters.

Smoke was visible from the Brooklyn Bridge as the fire raged throughout the morning.

