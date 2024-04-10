Serial purse-snatcher caught red-handed after New York City police chase

Bodycam footage shows the moment a serial-purse snatcher is arrested by New York City police after being chased through a Manhattan subway station on Saturday (April 6).

Two officers, one wearing the bodycam, are seen patrolling the station but quickly break into a sprint after seeing the thief run off a train with a purse and a woman already pursuing him.

The officers managed to grab the snatcher in the staircase exiting the station.

At one point in the video, the officer wearing the bodycam is shown almost clambering over the woman as they both chase the thief through the turnstiles.