Ngozi Fulani temporarily stepping down as CEO of Sistah Space after royal race row

Ngozi Fulani has announced that she is temporarily stepping down as the CEO of Sistah Space following the royal race row.

It comes after Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, asked her where she was "really from" at a palace event.

"I don't see what is so hard to say I'm sorry," she said during her interview on Good Morning Britain.

She said her charity has suffered as a "direct result" of the incident, adding the impact has been severe on her service users.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.