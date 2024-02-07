People line up outside Dentist as third day of queueing continues in Bristol

People are queueing for a third consecutive to register as NHS patients at a dental practice in Bristol.

St Pauls Dental Practice, which opened for in-person registrations on Monday, has seen hundreds queued up over the past week.

Footage from Wednesday, 7 February, shows stagnant queues outside the practice.

A fist fight reportedly took place on Tuesday because somebody had jumped the queue.

Dentists have been offered £20,000 to set up practices in areas with a lack of NHS dental services under plans to boost dentistry across England.