BBC presenter Nick Owen has revealed he is being supported by his co-star Anne Diamond after both stars were diagnosed with cancer.

Owen, 75, revealed he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer earlier this week, while Diamond, 68, has recently undergone a mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Owen said: “We have been cajoling each other.” He added: “It is fantastic (to have one another) but it’s just so ironic that she and I, who are forever associated as a partnership professionally, both have the quintessentially male and female cancer.”