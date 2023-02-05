A woman described as a “key witness” by authorities searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as Lancashire Police warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.

On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing in Saint Michael’s on Wyre.

In an update on their Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.