Nicola Sturgeon saw Jacinda Ardern resign and thought, ‘I wish that was me’

Nicola Sturgeon shared that she felt a tad bit envious of her New Zealand counterpart when she announced her resignation.

She shared on Loose Women that she thought to herself, "I wish that was me," when Jacinda Ardern said she was stepping down.

Scotland's outgoing first minister said that moment was when her own desire to take a step back from leadership "went from the subconscious to the conscious."

"It took me a bit longer to decide, actually, I think it's the right time for everybody.

