Murderer stabs Walsall clubber to death for ‘standing in his spot’

A murderer was captured on CCTV stabbing a Walsall clubber after he found him in "his spot."

Edward Wilson, 40, of Temple Way, Oldbury, stabbed Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, in the neck at Valesha's nightclub on 11 March.

Francis-Kerr had been in the club for a few minutes before he was approached by Wilson and attacked.

West Midlands Police said Wilson's motive was not known but it is thought he was angry that Francis-Kerr stood in an area of the bar where he was standing earlier.

Wilson was jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years for the murder.