North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits flood-victim children

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un visited lodging quarters in Pyongyang where flood victims from the North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces arrived on Thursday 15 August.

Kim gave a welcome speech and visited a dining room for children during his trip.

North Korea will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devastated areas near the country’s border with China, while thousands of displaced residents have been brought to the capital to provide them better care.

Kim said it would take about two to three months to rebuild homes and stabilize areas affected by floods.