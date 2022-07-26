An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children.

On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang.

“Everything is under control as it used to be and everyone is just fine,” the westernised child says amid reports suggesting North Korea is covering up accurate Covid-19 statistics.

The girl’s broad English accent is thought to have been formed when she lived in London with her mother and diplomat father, Im Jun-hyok, who served in Pyongyang’s UK embassy.

