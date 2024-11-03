Watch: North Korea launches ‘world’s strongest missile’

Footage shows North Korea launching what it has described as the “world’s strongest missile”.

The new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-launched on Thursday (31 October), with officials stating it flew higher and for a longer duration than any other weapon North Korea has tested.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency identified the missile as a Hwasong-19 and called it “the perfected weapon system.”

The official media outlet said leader Kim Jong-un observed the launch.

Foreign experts say the test failed to show North Korea has mastered some of the last remaining technological hurdles to possess functioning ICBMs that can strike the mainland US.