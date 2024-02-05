Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods and landslides

Residents in Northern California on Monday (5 February) assessed damage from a powerful storm that downed trees, caused flooding and cut off power to residents.

Powerful winds knocked down a giant eucalyptus tree that landed on the home of Joyce and John Pacely, who live in the Oakland hills.

They were getting ready to eat dinner on Sunday when they heard a loud rumbling sound.

“We just hear a big boom, and the ceiling fell down. Wires came down, beams came down,” said Joyce.

“It was just terrible. And it was frightening.”