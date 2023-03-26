Dangerous 95mph driver caught by police after getting stuck down one-way street

Police in Nottinghamshire have released dashcam footage of the moment they caught a dangerous driver - after he got stuck down a one-way street during a 95 mph chase.

Ondrej Kralik, 30, was hurtling through tiny villages and speeding on the wrong side of the road in his silver Kia during the terrifying 10-minute ordeal, which took place in September 2022.

Kralik was wedged between an oncoming BMW and a sign post, giving cops opportunity to arrest him.

