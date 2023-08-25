Energy minister dodges question on standing charges rising as bills set to fall

Andrew Bowie avoided a question on whether or not he thought it was right that standing charges for gas and electricity have gone up.

The energy minister spoke to BBC Breakfast on Friday (25 August) after the announcement that average household energy bills will fall after wholesale prices dropped slightly.

However, consumers still face the prospect of paying more this winter because government help which was in place last year has gone.

“What we need to focus on today is the fact that people’s average energy bills are coming down. The standing charge as it is is a matter for Ofgem,” Mr Bowie said.