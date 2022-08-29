Terrifying footage captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl outside her house in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street.

In the chilling video, the child screams and runs into her home after the altercation.

The victim’s mother told a local news channel that her daughter had come running into the house and said someone had “tried to kidnap her” and “grabbed her private parts”.

The man has since been identified as Deric McPherson, 33, and has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction.

