Suspect takes 100 right-footed shoes in bizarre store theft

An Ohio thief stole approximately 100 right-footed shoes from a Cincinnati store, newly released surveillance footage shows.

Cincinnati Police Department said it is investigating a burglary that occurred at 528 Reading Road on 8 October at approximately 2am.

Sole Brothers 513 owner Hunter Emigh told WKRC Local 12 the thieves left behind a trail of single shoes and empty boxes.

"I know someone knows the drunk dude who took over 100 right shoes," the business's Instagram page wrote.

Authorities have asked anyone who recognises the individual to get in touch.