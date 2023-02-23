Pete Buttigieg’s press secretary tells reporter to stop filming during Ohio visit

Pete Buttigieg’s press secretary asked a media crew to stop filming her as she felt it was “a little bit aggressive.”

Conservative youth group Turning Points were asking if the transport secretary will apologise for the “slow response.”

The encounter happened while Buttigieg was visiting East Palestine in the aftermath of a train derailment which has impacted the community.

While the politician ignored the questions and entered a building, his press secretary said she would be happy to speak to them, but off-camera.

