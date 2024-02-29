Distracted driver flies off Oregon road and plunges 200ft down embankment

Dashcam footage captures the moment a distracted driver plunged off a road in Oregon.

The incident happened on Monday 26 February off Route 224.

“A distracted driver in Clackamas County is fortunate to have survived this crash,” Oregon State Police wrote, sharing the shocking video on social media.

“The vehicle drove off the roadway after the driver took their eyes off the roadway and landed approximately 200ft down an embankment.”

According to police, the driver was able to get free from the wreckage before emergency personnel arrived and responders deployed a rope system to carry the driver up the hill to safety.