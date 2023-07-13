Orlando police shooting of unarmed Black man captured on bodycam footage

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the police shooting of Derek Diaz on 3 July.

Orlando police shot the 26-year-old, an unarmed Black man, while he was sat inside a parked vehicle near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue.

He later died in hospital.

Footage shows a police officer opening the vehicle door while telling Diaz to put his hands on the wheel.

Diaz then reaches for the vehicle’s centre console before the sound of a gunshot is heard.

Police said that Diaz made a "movement as to retrieve a gun."