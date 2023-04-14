Footage shows leak in Pacific ocean that could unleash magnitude-9 earthquake

A hole in a 600-mile-long fault line has been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific ocean - and it could be the trigger of a magnitude-9 earthquake on the US coast.

Just outside of Oregon, 'Pythias Oasis' as it's been named (after the ancient Greek oracle), was discovered in 2015, but the new research is concerning.

"This liquid allows plates to move smoothly, but without it, 'stress can build to create a damaging quake," researchers from the University of Washington say.

Experts are now remaining vigilant around the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

