Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police officers on UCLA campus

Footage shows pro-Palestinian protesters scuffling with police officers on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on Monday evening (10 June).

According to the UCLA Police Department, at least 25 people were arrested after setting up multiple encampments on the campus that police said were unlawful.

In aerial footage, the demonstrators were seen carrying a fake coffin with a Palestinian flag, trying to push through a narrow area between bushes.

They were then confronted by law enforcement officers, where a scuffle broke out.