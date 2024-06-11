Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with law enforcement officers on UCLA campus

01:08

Oliver Browning | Tuesday 11 June 2024 18:24 BST

Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police officers on UCLA campus

Footage shows pro-Palestinian protesters scuffling with police officers on the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on Monday evening (10 June).

According to the UCLA Police Department, at least 25 people were arrested after setting up multiple encampments on the campus that police said were unlawful.

In aerial footage, the demonstrators were seen carrying a fake coffin with a Palestinian flag, trying to push through a narrow area between bushes.

They were then confronted by law enforcement officers, where a scuffle broke out.

Up next

Car sparks petrol station fire after pulling away with pump attached

00:30

Car sparks petrol station fire after pulling away with pump attached

Passengers chase out-of-control bus as it rolls across bridge

00:40

Passengers chase out-of-control bus as it rolls across bridge

‘Money not there’ for Tory manifesto pledges, says Starmer

00:37

‘Money not there’ for Tory manifesto pledges, says Starmer

Key policies from Conservatives’ election manifesto launch

01:59

Key policies from Conservatives’ election manifesto launch

Editor’s Picks

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

More Editor’s Picks
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

On The Ground

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

More On The Ground
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey

13:19

Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

The film Joel Edgerton says deserves more love

14:19

The film Joel Edgerton says deserves more love

Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

More Music Box
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

04:03

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

30:04

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

35:16

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

More Love Lives
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Sport

Euro 2024: John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive

00:15

Euro 2024: John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive

Watch Martin Brundle and Mary McGee’s heartwarming grid walk interview

01:06

Watch Martin Brundle and Mary McGee’s heartwarming grid walk interview

Russell Crowe’s moving tribute to Rob Burrow as he makes plea to fans

01:25

Russell Crowe’s moving tribute to Rob Burrow as he makes plea to fans

Southgate: England defeat can ‘focus mind’ of stars ahead of Euro 2024

00:58

Southgate: England defeat can ‘focus mind’ of stars ahead of Euro 2024

More Sport
Euro 2024: Southgate addresses Grealish, Maguire, and Maddison snubs

01:22

Euro 2024: Southgate addresses Grealish, Maguire, and Maddison snubs

Roy Keane ‘death stares’ at Rooney after sleeping habit revelation

00:20

Roy Keane ‘death stares’ at Rooney after sleeping habit revelation

Djokovic has animated exchange with wife during French Open fightback

00:18

Djokovic has animated exchange with wife during French Open fightback

Kylian Mbappe explains why he could not show ‘unhappiness’ at PSG

01:13

Kylian Mbappe explains why he could not show ‘unhappiness’ at PSG

Climate

Iceland: Lava flow engulfs road as it advances towards coastal town

00:47

Iceland: Lava flow engulfs road as it advances towards coastal town

‘Catastrophic landslide’ wipes out chunk of Teton Pass highway

01:16

‘Catastrophic landslide’ wipes out chunk of Teton Pass highway

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

00:55

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

00:51

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

More Climate
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

00:28

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

00:41

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

00:39

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

02:47

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

Culture

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as ‘handsy’ during new interview

01:24

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as ‘handsy’ during new interview

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Labour: Sunak ‘taking public for fools’ with 2p national insurance cut

00:44

Labour: Sunak ‘taking public for fools’ with 2p national insurance cut

The One Show shares emotional tribute to Michael Mosley after death

00:39

The One Show shares emotional tribute to Michael Mosley after death

More Culture
Ed Sheeran says he lived on diet of chicken wings during ‘fat phase’

01:15

Ed Sheeran says he lived on diet of chicken wings during ‘fat phase’

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of top hit

00:49

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of top hit

Taylor Swift stops Eras show to apologise to fans: ‘It’s embarrassing’

00:31

Taylor Swift stops Eras show to apologise to fans: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Hairy Bikers Si King sends message to fans ahead of Dave Day

00:30

Hairy Bikers Si King sends message to fans ahead of Dave Day