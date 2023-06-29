Paris riots: Video shows police interacting with teen during fatal traffic stop

Footage shows the traffic stop in which a French police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old delivery driver in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, 27 June.

Video shows two policemen by the window of a yellow car and the sound of a gunshot before the vehicle drives off.

Further footage shows the car crashed by a Nanterre building.

Protests have erupted in the two days following the shooting, with fireworks thrown at police and cars set on fire while officers fired tear gas.

The officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre said.