Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended calling the Partygate scandal “fluff” in the context of the UK cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The government minister made the comment as he responded to a caller on LBC who asked him to apologise for calling Partygate “fluff” at the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool last month.

“In the context of what is going on [in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis] this is not the most important issue in the world. Having said that, people should obviously obey the law.”

