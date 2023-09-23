A passenger was detained and pulled off a plane after he allegedly tried to open the emergency door.

A video shows the man, 40, whose shirt is torn, being pulled off the plane at Agartala airport in northeastern India.

Onlookers said the man tried to open the emergency door of the flight when it had landed on the runway.

A source said: “Some passengers beat him up after he also behaved badly with some crew members.”

A passenger said the IndiGo flight had travelled from Hyderabad to Agartala before the fight on 21 September.