Patients tended to by robot nurse in Thailand hospital

Patients are being looked after by a robotic nurse in a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

The video shows a robot nurse moving about the room, distributing tokens to people waiting to get vaccinated at a hospital on October 12, 2022.

You can see in the video that the robot follows a line on the floor, which seems to be the only route it can travel along.

Onlooker Ticker Nattawat said: "I was at the hospital to get my second dose. I thought the robot is a good idea as it reduces contact and makes the paramedic's job easier."