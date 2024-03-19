Commons leader Penny Mordaunt ignored questions about replacing Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, saying she is “getting on with my job”.

Ms Mordaunt was approached by various journalists and photographers outside the Cabinet Office in Whitehall on Tuesday (19 March).

This comes as Mr Sunak faces speculation about a possible Tory revolt against his leadership, with plotters lining up Ms Mordaunt as a potential replacement.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace has said it is “too late” to replace Mr Sunak and Tory candidates at the election just had to “march towards the sound of the guns”.