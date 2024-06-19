People trafficker boasts he can smuggle migrants to Britain for £20,000 in canoe

A people trafficker boasts he can smuggle migrants from Vietnam to Britain for £20,000 on a canoe.

The criminal told an undercover Sky News reporter, who posed as a Briton looking to bring a nanny from Vietnam to the UK, that the journey can be made in as little as seven days, insisting it is “safer” than using a container.

He said the journey involved getting migrants into Europe by exploiting Hungarian work visas before sending them across the Channel on a canoe.

The criminal told Sky News: “It used to be dangerous, but now it's safe.

“We use canoes to cross the Channel, which isn't far.”