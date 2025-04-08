The crucial CCTV that helped jail a plastic surgeon for trying to kill his colleague

This CCTV is the crucial footage that helped jail a plastic surgeon who attempted to murder a fellow doctor he wanted “out of the way” by stabbing him after a thwarted plan to set his house alight.

Peter Brooks, 61 was a consultant, specialising in burns and plastics and was convicted on Monday of two counts of attempted murder – one for the intended use of fire and the other for the stabbing – attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife in a public place.

The court heard he cycled through snowy conditions to Mr Perks’ home in Halam, near Southwell, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of January 14 2021, during a Covid lockdown, wearing camouflage gear and armed with a crowbar, petrol, matches and a knife.

Detectives used CCTV footage to ascertain that Brooks left his home shortly before the attack and returned after carrying it out.