Driver sparks petrol station fire after pulling away with pump still attached

Watch as a car drives away from a petrol station with the pump still attached, causing a fire.

CCTV footage shows a white SUV dragging the fuel dispenser away and pulling the machine down in Banten City, Indonesia, on 10 June.

Soon after, the area was engulfed in flames with the other drivers rushing to leave while a worker emerged with an extinguisher.

Cilegon Fire Department officer Hery Gunawan said the driver did not hear the operator filling his car because of the loud music inside the vehicle.

“There was an electrical spark and the fire started. The fire team immediately arrived and it was put out,” Mr Gunawan added.

No one was hurt in the blaze.