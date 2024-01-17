A Holocaust memorial in Philadelphia has been vandalised for a second time.

Rubbish was dumped at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza days after a swastika was painted on a nearby wall over the weekend.

Video shows the trash emptied from an overturned bin at the foot of a bronze sculpture.

A post on the memorial’s social media described the first incident as “a disgusting act of antisemitism that comes amid a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred across Philadelphia and the country more broadly”.