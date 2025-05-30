This Kyiv cafe is providing a rare moment of calm for Ukrainians under Russia’s bombardment by allowing visitors to unwind with a group of adorable piglets.

Creating a spot for piglet therapy was Denys Davydenko and his wife Yuliia’s idea, who returned from France after fleeing the war.

The piglets named Peppa, Duo, Batman, Gucci, Chanel, Bombombini-Parosini, and Ray are just eight weeks old and weigh up to three kilograms.

Guests say their little grunts and affection offer much-needed comfort and distraction from the ongoing conflict.

The piglets, who snack on their favourite treats of strawberries and cucumbers, even have passports issued by veterinary authorities, allowing them to leave Ukraine if the security situation worsens.