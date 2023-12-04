Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call on Japan to end financing for fossil fuels

Activists wearing inflatable Pikachu costumes spoke out against the harm caused by Japanese-financed fossil fuel projects.

A global coalition of civil society groups and activists demonstrated on Cop28’s ‘Finance Day’ in UAE on Sunday, 3 December.

Using the slogan #SayonaraFossils, the group called for Japan to shift towards renewable energy projects instead of financing new fossil fuel ones.

“It is despicable that Japan still clings to its outdated and destructive ways over the needs of the planet and the Global South,” said Lidy Nacpil, a prominent Filipino human rights and environmental activist.